Stuffing or dressing?

On Thanksgiving Day, millions of Americans will gather at their dinner tables and dig into that pan of garlic and herb-infused, casserole-ish bread, and they'll call it...something.

This shouldn't be that hard, people: If that signature side dish is cooked inside a Turkey, it's stuffing. If it's cooked outside the turkey, it's dressing.

But we all know those rules don't always apply

GE Appliances conducted what we're sure was a highly scientific poll, surveying 1,500 Americans, and about 74 percent said they call the bread-based sidedish stuffing. The strongest support for dressing came in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, suggesting a regional preference.

Here at the WFAA digital enclave, the results were about the same: Three present members of our team called it stuffing, while yours truly stood up for dressing. So maybe there's something to that GE survey.

© 2018 WFAA