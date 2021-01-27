Here's how you can get a special Valentine's Day postmark for your special someone

For over 30 years, Valentine, Texas has provided a special Valentine postmark you can add to letters to that special person in your life.

The postmark's design is selected every year from a contest among local Valentine student.

2021's winner is 8th grader Arturo Gutierrez III. His design depicts two deer that fell in love, inspired by a pair of deer he often saw when visiting his grandmother's grave.

Requests for the special postmark come in from all over the United States each year and even some from other countries.

If you would like to send a mail-in request for the special postmark, you can address a card to the person you would like to receive it and add a first class mail postage stamp. Then place the card in a larger envelope and place the appropriate postage to that envelope.

You should then address the larger envelope to the following address:

VALENTINE’S DAY POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

311 W CALIFORNIA AVE

VALENTINE, TX 79854-9998

Each card will then have the special art added by by the Valentine postmaster.

To make sure cards are delivered in time for Valentine's Day, you are asked to send it to the address above no later than February 5.