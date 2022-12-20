'Let them imagine' | Woman fulfilling Christmas wishes for Santa by responding to letters left in her mailbox

The countdown to Christmas continues with just five days left and Santa is already making wishes come true a little early in Richmond.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Down the streets of Pecan Grove, you can feel and see the Christmas spirit, but a big red mailbox at a house on Chapelwood Lane is really helping that Christmas spirit shine brighter than ever.

"I know that every year kids are like hey where's that mailbox," said Mandy Hood.

For two years now, children's letters to Santa have been showing up by the dozens.

"This is actually this year," said Hood, as she showed the pile of Santa letters she's gotten so far.

Hood reads every single letter, each carrying a child's wishes. Hood's mission is not only writing each child back but also going one step further -- she delivers a toy from each child's list to each family's door. It's her way of giving back.

"I'm not Santa, but I'm his helper," said Hood. "I just want to keep them believing as long as I can."

She wants to make sure kids don't lose faith in the magic of Christmas. It's the reactions the parents send her that make it all worth it.

"Let them imagine. Let them keep that imagination going and have fun with it," said Hood.

And with Christmas morning just five days away, there are more letters to get through. The clock is ticking.

"I still have a day job," said Hood. "But Santa has a few more runs for sure."