HOUSTON — Hundreds of people move to Texas daily, so it's time for the annual reminder about our state's liquor laws.

That's right, Texas transplants, you can't buy liquor on Christmas Day or New Year's Day. This usually leads to a rush at liquor stores on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve — get it while you can or you'll have a dry holiday.

But that's not all.

Texas state law states no person may sell, offer for sale or deliver any liquor on New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or on Sundays.

If New Year's Day or Christmas falls on a Sunday, which it doesn't this year, then liquor sales are also banned the following Monday.

Lawmakers created the Sunday rule in 1935 after the end of Prohibition. Legislators added Christmas Day to the ban in 1967, and in 1979 Thanksgiving and New Year’s were added as well.

Texas isn't alone, however. Half of the country bans liquor sales on Christmas Day.

Here's a list of other laws pertaining to alcohol in Texas, some of which you may find odd:

In Texas, you can drink as a minor.

You heard us right, you can drink as a minor, but only if the minor's parent, legal guardian or adult spouse is present, according to TABC.

No sales near churches or schools.

TABC says you can't sell alcoholic beverages within 300 feet of a public or private school, church or public hospital, and the distance from a school can be increased to 1,000 feet under certain circumstances.

No sale during certain hours and days.

This is when things get really wacky. There are certain times you can purchase alcohol depending on the type of establishment. Below is a list of the times and days by TABC:

ON-PREMISE LICENSE OR PERMIT (E.G. BAR OR RESTAURANT)

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-midnight

Saturday: 7 a.m.-1 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Sunday: Noon to midnight. (10 a.m.-noon only in conjunction with the service of food)

If the establishment is in a city or county legal for late hours, and they have a late hours permit, they can sell alcohol for on-premise consumption until 2 a.m. any night of the week.

OFF-PREMISE BEER/WINE LICENSE OR PERMIT (E.G. CONVENIENCE STORE OR GROCERY STORE)

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-midnight

Saturday: 7 a.m.-1 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Sunday: noon to midnight

A wine-only package store that holds a beer license may not sell wine containing more than 17 percent alcohol by volume on a Sunday or after 10 p.m. on any day.

A wine-only package store that does NOT hold a beer license must have the same hours of sale as a package store.

PACKAGE STORE / LIQUOR STORE

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Closed on Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year's Day.

If Christmas Day or New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, closed the following Monday. (That's right, liquor stores have to be closed on a day that isn't even a holiday if Christmas Day or New Year's Day fall on a Sunday.)

SPORTS VENUE

“Sports venue” means a public entertainment facility property, as defined by Section 108.73, that is primarily designed and used for live sporting events. In addition to any other period during which the sale of alcohol is authorized, a licensed or permitted premises located in a sports venue may sell alcoholic beverages between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

FESTIVAL, FAIR OR CONCERT

In addition to any other period during which the sale of alcohol is authorized, a licensed or permitted premises located at a festival, fair or concert may sell alcoholic beverages between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

WINERY

Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-midnight

Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Yes, the times and days are weird, but hold on, because the wacky train continues.

To-go margaritas and daiquiris are legal.

Yes, to-go margaritas and daiquiris are legal just like they do down in New Orleans ... kinda.

The daiquiris that are to-go in Texas are different. TABC states a wine and beer retailer's permit has to be obtained by the business to sell to-go margaritas and daiquiris, but even then, these drinks can only be made with wine or beer. So, the drink may taste a little different and it definitely won't have any rum or tequila in it.

(KVUE in Austin contributed to this report.)