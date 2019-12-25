CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gifts have been delivered and opened by now, but porch pirates are still on the lookout. After Christmas, thieves are taking a close look at what’s in trashcans, ready to target houses with brand new gifts.

With the joys of new gifts comes a lot of extra waste. Americans produce 25% more trash on Christmas. Wrapping paper, bags, and the boxes some of the biggest and most expensive gifts came in. But thieves are keeping a close eye on trash cans and will know exactly what is now inside a home.

"Those that would be willing to burglarize a home are aware of this, so they’re on the lookout,” warns Sgt. Scott Norton with the Gastonia Police Department.

Keep the boxes inside as long as possible then break them down and put them inside the garbage can. Even better, cut them up into small pieces.

“Destroy the box if you can. Cut it up. Place it in some kind of package where it can be covered up,” says Norton.

In Charlotte, trash collection is on a one day delay, something to keep in mind so thieves don’t have even more time to take a look.

