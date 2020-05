Every year, Memorial Day honors military personnel who may have lost their lives in the line of service.

AUSTIN, Texas — This Memorial Day, KVUE is asking our viewers to share photos and memories of their loved ones.

Every year, Memorial Day is held to honor military personnel who may have died in the line of service.

To share yours, send your photos and memories to KVUE on social media or by texting 512-459-9442.

Remembering those who served this Memorial Day 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3