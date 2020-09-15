'Peppermint Parkway' holiday drive-thru experience coming to COTA

Drivers will follow hosts "Pepper" and "Mint" on their journey down COTA’s Tunnel Road as they race to deliver their letters to Santa.

AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of The Americas (COTA) announced Tuesday it will be debuting "Peppermint Parkway," a new event to help the community celebrate the holiday season in a safe and festive way.

Peppermint Parkway is a holiday-themed, one-mile drive-thru attraction, where attendees are immersed in millions of holiday lights synchronized to joyful holiday classics.

The drive-thru will be available on select nights from Nov. 27 through Dec. 27, according to COTA officials.

"We’re determined to keep the magic of the holidays alive. Friends and family can throw on their comfy pajamas, pile in the car and experience our vibrant holiday event to create memories that will last a lifetime," COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein said.

In Peppermint Parkway, drivers will follow hosts "Pepper" and "Mint" on their journey down COTA’s Tunnel Road as they race to deliver their letters to Santa. The holiday journey features dancing elves and other festive entertainers strolling through dazzling scenes, transporting guests from Gingerbread Alley to an enchanted forest and more.

"We can't wait to bring this brand-new holiday experience to Central Texas. We hope this becomes a tradition for families as they celebrate the holidays for years to come. Whether it’s date night, a family outing or a group of close friends, this is something for everyone,” said Courtney Young, the executive producer of special projects for COTA.

Attendees will also see a 60-foot spiral light tree, giant light sculptures of beloved holiday icons and, naturally, a finale featuring Santa himself.

Hot cocoa and holiday treats will also be available to purchase from drive-up concessions.

Peppermint Parkway will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and the week of Christmas. Tickets go on sale starting Nov. 1.