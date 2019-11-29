AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving means being with family, taking time to reflect and being thankful for any multitude of things that have happened throughout the year.

But sometimes when you've just moved, you can't be with your family for the holidays – so you improvise.

That was the case this year for workers from various Arrive Hotel properties, including Lefty's Brick Bar and Vixen's Wedding. They got together Thursday to celebrate the holiday while also opening up the bar and hosting a Thanksgiving meal for the public.

"[This is 'Family Meal'] on steroids," said Sarah Listrom, the executive pastry chef for Arrive Hotel East Austin. "A lot of times, Family Meal is like, the scraps and the trimmings and the things leftover from other days that you wouldn’t want to serve the guests but we could eat ourselves. We went all out. ... We wanted something that felt like Family Meal but better.”

Some of the employees have lived in Austin or Texas for years, but couldn't get time away to spend with family.

RELATED:

After being kidnapped 16 years ago, an Austin man has reunited with his mother

VERIFY: Clearing up common Thanksgiving myths

Edible gingerbread village features Austin and its sister cities

“I was sitting at home today and I literally took a bubble bath today," Elliott Techentine, a line cook for Vixen's Wedding, said. "I was like, ‘I’m going to go to work and get some drinks and have some food and hang out and have a good time.'”

For Assistant General Manager Björn Taylor, he knew in advance he would be working Thanksgiving so he visited with his family ahead of time. His little brother lives in Champaign, Illinois, and visited a few weeks ago. The rest of his family lives in Houston, where he grew up.

“It still feels comfortable not being at home with family," Taylor said. "Actually, I think it’s a little fun because everyone around me is a professional food maker or drink maker so everything’s awesome.”

Listrom, Techentine and Taylor all agreed that while not being with the family they grew up with isn't ideal, the family they have made in Austin can't be beat either.

They call it an "orphan Thanksgiving."

“We become a family in the kitchen where we bond together," Listrom said. "A lot of us are closer with each other than we are with our actual families.”

"They call it 'orphan Thanksgiving' because a lot of us who work all the time are always around each other. But this is our time to kind of cut loose and kind of chill," Taylor said.

WATCH: Verify: Common Thanksgiving myths

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Greg Kelley, Central Texas man, now officially exonerated after child sex assault conviction overturned

Round Rock teacher gave student oral sex in classroom twice, affidavit says

After being kidnapped 16 years ago, an Austin man has reunited with his mother

Why the 'Trucker Salute' is a tradition worth saving