Family behind 'Diagon Alley ATX' taking a break this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is less than a month away! But spooky season enthusiasts will have to wait another year to see one of the most popular, elaborately-decorated houses in Austin.

The South Austin family behind "DiagonAlleyATX" is saying "mischief managed" for now.

For the past few years, the family has captivated neighbors and visitors with their recreation of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the "Harry Potter" novels. Typically, when the Halloween season ends, the family then transitions the display to a "Christmas at Hogwarts/Yule Ball" theme, swapping the floating pumpkins for stars and icicles.

During either season, viewing the display has always been free, but in the past, the family has collected donations for local organizations.

However, this year, they are pressing pause on the festivities. The family posted on Instagram that Diagon Alley ATX will not be up for the holidays this year, but they are looking for to a return in 2024.