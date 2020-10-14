x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Holidays

Mozart's holiday light show will require a reservation this year

The light show will go on, but it will be "COVID cautious" this year, according to organizers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mozart's Coffee Roasters' popular holiday light show will happen this year, but – like most things in 2020 – it will be a little different than before.

According to Mozart's, its owners have worked for months with the State and City governments and its own technology, production and service teams to create a "glorious and safe 2020 'COVID Cautious Christmas Light Show.'"

Visitors will be required to make a reservation this year, and Mozart's will open its advance ticketing system on Oct. 25. 

RELATED: 'Peppermint Parkway' holiday drive-thru experience coming to COTA

According to KVUE's news partners at Austin360, holiday light lovers will be able to book a socially distanced table or standing sport for one of the six-hour shows that will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight from Nov. 11 through Jan. 6.

Austin360 reported that preparations for Mozart's 11th annual light show were already underway when the pandemic shut down Austin in mid-March.

The cafe's owners are encouraging guests to book their reservations early, as the shows will likely sell out before peak holiday season, Austin360 reported.

WATCH: Dripping Springs Christmas tree lot relocates due to pandemic

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police identify man who died after falling into manhole in northeast Austin

Voting early? Here are the wait times at polls in the Austin area

You can get free food and booze with an 'I voted' sticker. Here's where in Austin

Early voting in Austin and Texas: Everything you need to know