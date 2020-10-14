Mozart's holiday light show will require a reservation this year

The light show will go on, but it will be "COVID cautious" this year, according to organizers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mozart's Coffee Roasters' popular holiday light show will happen this year, but – like most things in 2020 – it will be a little different than before.

According to Mozart's, its owners have worked for months with the State and City governments and its own technology, production and service teams to create a "glorious and safe 2020 'COVID Cautious Christmas Light Show.'"

Visitors will be required to make a reservation this year, and Mozart's will open its advance ticketing system on Oct. 25.

According to KVUE's news partners at Austin360, holiday light lovers will be able to book a socially distanced table or standing sport for one of the six-hour shows that will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight from Nov. 11 through Jan. 6.

Austin360 reported that preparations for Mozart's 11th annual light show were already underway when the pandemic shut down Austin in mid-March.

The cafe's owners are encouraging guests to book their reservations early, as the shows will likely sell out before peak holiday season, Austin360 reported.