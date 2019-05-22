AUSTIN, Texas — For 2019's Memorial Day weekend, grab your family and friends for many outdoor adventures and special celebrations.

Here's a list of Memorial Day weekend events in the Austin area:

Get your hike on while climbing to the top of Enchanted Rock. Attendees will join a park ranger and learn about the geology, history and biology of the mountain. Entrance fee for the park is $7 per person and children 12 years and under enter for free.

When: Saturday, May 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Fredericksburg, Texas)

At this free camp, your kids can participate in workshops about camping fun and safety as well as participate in a "catch and release pond" event, among other things. This event will begin at 1:30 p.m. each day and the first 50 kids to visit will receive a free wrist band. Free samples of funnel cake will be up for grabs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Saturday, May 25 through Sunday, May 26 (Round Rock, Texas)

Grab your swimsuit and towel and experience some summer fun! Attendees will have the opportunity to swim and relax with family and friends. Admission is $21 for adults and $1 for kids 12 years and younger. For the anniversary of the 2015 Wimberley floods, $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to the Hill Country Conservancy Non-Profit Organization.

When: Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Wimberley, Texas)

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum will offer free admission to all those visiting on Memorial Day.

When: Monday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Austin, Texas)

This annual service will take place in the southwest section of the cemetery, called "Republic Hill." The service will honor those who have made the sacrifice to serve our country.

When: Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. (Austin, Texas)

