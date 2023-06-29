Tips on how to safely use fireworks on the Fourth of July

Fourth of July fireworks have become a tradition, but even those small cracklers can cause serious harm. Here's how to have fun while being safe.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Fourth of July calls for warm summer nights with a fireworks show lighting up the sky, but even those fun sparklers can cause serious harm if not used properly.

The use of fireworks is illegal within most city limits including Temple. This means you can still buy, sell and use fireworks, but you must be outside of city limits.

If you do plan on using fireworks this year just remember, accidents can happen at any time and your safety should always comes first!

"This time of year and always at New Years we see lots of injuries," Anthony Cahill, a trauma surgeon at Baylor Scott and White, said. "Ranging from simple burns to, unfortunately, people losing eyes or hands getting blown off."

Grilling out, with your lawn chairs ready and cracklers in hand is a Fourth of July staple, but accidents can happen at any time.

"You have to remember, they are explosives. They are gun powder," Terry Aulabaugh said. "They do create burning hazards, explosion hazards. So always think safety."

It's always fun to watch a big time firework show light up the night sky, or even have your own spectacular. But, one trauma surgeon has seen it all go wrong.

"Make sure to keep children away from the explosives at a safe distance. Make sure the area is a clear open area with a barrier if possible between you and the explosive," Cahill said. "There's a risk of fire. There's a risk of explosion and projectiles."

If any sort of firework damages your skin, it's important to seek medical attention immediately.

"Typically because of the explosive nature of fireworks, I recommend coming to the ER with even the minor things because you can have a much deeper injury than maybe on the surface," Cahill said.

To avoid these injuries, use a pump instead of a lighter to ignite the firework and make sure to stay as far away as possible. It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

