AUSTIN, Texas — Your typical Easter plans might not be happening this year, but that doesn’t mean the holiday is ruined! This is your chance to start a new tradition.

Here are some ways you can celebrate while also following social distancing rules.

Indoor Easter egg hunt

There might be even more hiding places than if you went outside! Make sure you count your eggs so you don't have any eggs left behind. Although, the smell of rotten eggs could be a funny story in the future.

Kelly Sikkema

Paint eggs

At least the coronavirus can’t get in the way of doing this classic activity.

Take Easter photos

Get everyone in the family dressed up, and use the timer mode on your phone’s camera.

Baking and decorating

Decorate cookies and cupcakes. You can make them yourself, or pick up an Easter decorating kit from Hayley Cakes.

Watch an Easter movie

You could watch a traditional Christian film or any that have a bunny in them. Some examples: Peter Rabbit, Hop, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Secret Life of Pets, Zootopia, Alice in Wonderland, Space Jam and Bambi.

Chalk your sidewalk with an Easter theme

Social distancing has made people really step up their chalk game. You can do a geometric look or color bunnies, chicks or eggs.

Easter trivia

A great opportunity to look up fun Easter facts. Like, did you know that in 1953 it took 27 hours to make one Peep. Was it worth it? If this was an opinion piece, I would say "absolutely not." The winner of the trivia gets a prize!

Put together a floral arrangement

The Flower Social is offering online flower arranging workshops!

Gather with your family ... virtually!

Holidays are usually a time to share in person with your family. Right now, that’s not possible, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t see them! Use Zoom, FaceTime, Google Hangouts or Skype. Have everyone us a fun background for the Easter celebration.

Decorate your Christmas tree with Easter decorations

Why not? People are putting up Christmas decorations! Easter trees could be a cool new trend. While you’re at it, create a spring wreath (or, as my four-year-old calls them, circle Christmas trees).

See if your neighborhood has plans

Steiner Ranch is putting together a way for neighbors to celebrate Easter together without being in person.

They are having neighbors create Easter egg crafts, hanging them on windows and sending the photos to the HOA. Then the HOA is sending those photos to families who will go on a hunt in the neighborhood to find as many as possible, taking photos of the crafts, then submitting them to the HOA for a prize.

Crafts

There are so many different craft ideas for Easter. Some use empty toilet paper rolls (which we know you have right now because there aren’t any packages on shelves). Others use paper plates. Find a craft that you can use with things you already have at your home!

Make up your own Easter story

Staple some pieces of paper together and write your own children’s book. You can write the words, and the kids can draw the pictures.

Attend a virtual church service

Many Central Texas churches are now offering online services.

Donate to charity

There are a lot of people who need help right now. If you are financially able too, this would be a great time to offer what you can.

