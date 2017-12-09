Turn your holiday cheer into holiday fear at House of Torment's 'Krampus: A Christmas Haunted House'

House of Torment has revamped its location for an immersive holiday experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a fright before Christmas? Austin's best-known haunted house has just the thing to turn your holiday cheer into holiday fear.

House of Torment, founded and operated locally in Austin, was named one of the best spooky attractions in the nation this year. But the folks behind the fright fest don't just stick to spooky season.

House of Torment has transformed its location on Ridgepoint Drive into a nightmare before Christmas that it's calling "Krampus: A Christmas Haunted House." Organizers say the immersive, themed experience is complete with horrifying Christmas characters, Christmas-themed photo-ops and a "shriekeasy" serving up holiday cocktails, themed cookies and seasonal-but-spooky décor.

Guests are also encouraged to try the "Special Edition: Evil Elf Takeover," where they can enter a maze of complete darkness where they must use only their senses to escape.

Krampus: A Christmas Haunted House will only be open for two days, starting on Dec. 9 and ending on Dec. 10. Tickets are available online. Learn more about the event.