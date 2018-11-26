In a perfect world, we would all be able to give our friends and family their holiday presents in person. But sometimes, we just have to ship them.

And in order to make sure everyone gets their gifts in time, you need to know when to send them by.

For ground shipping with the United States Postal Service (USPS), you need to postmark by Dec. 14. For first-class shipping, it's Dec. 20. And for priority express, it's Dec. 22.

The United Postal Service (UPS) has four shipping options. For ground shipping, send your gifts off by Dec. 14. For 3-day air, the deadline is Dec. 18. Two-day air is Dec. 20. And next day shipping is Dec. 22.

And finally, to ground ship with FedEx, the postmark date is also Dec. 14. To use express shipping, it's Dec. 19. For 2nd-day service, it's Dec. 20 and for overnight, it's Dec. 21.

© 2018 KVUE-TV