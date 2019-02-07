AUSTIN, Texas — After enjoying a Fourth of July fireworks display or hitting up a friend's barbecue, you'll want to avoid the dangers of drunk driving or traffic jams when you're headed home.

Here is a guide of safe, sober ride options available to Austinites!

Capital Metro

Capital Metro is encouraging people to take public transit to avoid the hassle and cost of congestion, especially when trying to park at the Austin Symphony H-E-B July 4th Concert & Fireworks. CapMetro is offering free rides after 5 p.m. for all of its services.

Bus detours will be in effect between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4. Riders can get real-time route information by downloading the free CapMetro App, using the Trip Planner, visiting the Capital Metro website or by calling the customer service GO Line at 512-474-1200.

Routes that will be on detour that evening are:

1 N. Lamar/S. Congress

3 Burnet/ Manchaca

7 Duval/Dove Springs

10 S.1st/Red River

17 Cesar Chavez

20 Manor Road/Riverside

30 Barton Creek Square

801 N. Lamar/South Congress

803 Burnet/South Lamar

Rideshare apps

A number of rideshare companies operate in the Capital City, including:

Uber, which offers economy or premium options

Lyft, which offers shared and premium options

Ride Austin, a nonprofit rideshare company in operation since 2016

Wingz, which offers premium services for affordable prices

If you're planning to take a rideshare home from your Fourth of July festivities, remember these safety tips:

Check your ride before you get into a vehicle by matching the license plate, car make and model and driver photo with what's provided on the app. Call a friend while riding home or use the pool feature so you are not riding alone. Set your drop-off location to a nearby destination – like a curb – so the driver doesn't know where you live. Ride in the back, especially if you are riding alone. This helps ensure you can safely exit on either side of the vehicle to avoid moving traffic. There are also a number of apps that can help keep you safe while ridesharing. The Noonlight app allows you to trigger an alarm in an emergency and can send your location and information to local first responders. It also connects to smart devices to monitor safety. The Circle of 6 app makes it quick and easy to reach six people you choose, all with two taps.

Scooters and bicycles

There are currently eight scooter companies operating in Austin:

Bird, which has more than 4,000 scooters available. Check this map for Bird's areas of operation.

JUMP, available on Uber, which offers scooters and bicycles. Check this map for Jump's areas of operation.

Lime, which has more than 5,000 scooters available. Check this map for Lime scooter operations.

Lyft, which has more than 2,000 scooters available. Lyft operates in these specified locations.

OjO, which currently has about 100 scooters available

Skip, which has about 500 scooters

Spin, which has 500 scooters

VeoRide, which currently offers 300 scooters and 50 bicycles

Cabs

Austin also has a number of cab companies:

And if you're looking for a different kind-of ride, you can also check out these Pedicab companies:

