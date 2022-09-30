Halloween events in Austin this month

Here's what's happening this Halloween season!

AUSTIN, Texas — It's practically the first Friday of spooky season, and Austin has Halloween-themed events happening all month long. Click on the event names below for more information if you're ready to get in the spooky spirit.

Family-friendly events

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is in full swing, rain or shine, every weekend until the day of Halloween. Austin families can enjoy live music from 100.1 Sun Radio, seasonal foods and drinks, fall-inspired games and activities, as well as a number of kid-friendly spooky attractions. The theme of closing weekend is "Spooktacular," and people can wear a costume for free entry before noon.

Where: Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead on Founders Park Road

When: Every weekend until Oct. 31

Admission to the 26th annual Hairy Man Halloween Festival is free. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch, Halloween themed crafts, treats, games and live music. The festival will also host a chili, costume and hairiest man contest. The Trail of Fun allows participants of all ages to walk the decorated trail in their Halloween costume.

Where: Cat Hollow Park

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

Fireworks are not just for Independence Day. Planet K and The Phogg Phoundation have collaborated to host a firework celebration to bring in Dia de Los Muertos. Dia de Los Muertos is not the same thing as Halloween. Instead, it is when people of Latino and Hispanic culture celebrate their loved ones who have passed. Families can participate in face painting, a vintage car parade, a memorial balloon release and more!

Where: Behind Krieg Field

When: Monday, Oct. 31

Adult experiences

This year, Austin's House of Torment Haunted House is celebrating 20 years of fear. While this haunt is too intense for children 12 years old and under, Austinites brave enough to enter can experience its three main attractions: The Abominations, Tormented and Return to Illusion Manor. Guest can also play mini escape games and axe throwing. House of Torment is open until Nov. 5 and tickets range up to $33.

Where: 2632 Ridgepoint Drive, Austin, TX 78754

When: Every day until Nov. 5

Adults ages 21 years and over looking for a fun time can visit The Belmont on Oct. 28 for its Spooky Silent Disco Party. Each ticket is $15 and includes headphones, glow-in-the-dark gear and three live DJs. Music will range from top-40 hits, throwbacks as well as hip-hop and R&B. Costumes are not required but they are highly recommended.

Where: The Belmont

When: Friday, Oct. 28

