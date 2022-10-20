Hallmark releases Christmas lineup with 40 new movies

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will deliver 24/7 holiday cheer starting Friday, Oct. 21.

DENVER — Thanksgiving may be a month away but we can all be thankful for 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies coming this holiday season.

"Hallmark Channel" and "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" have revealed a schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2022.

Hallmark Channel will debut 31 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut nine new movies in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

Hallmark legends Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, Jodie Sweetin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Holly Robinson Peete and Luke Macfarlane all have Christmas films this season.

New movies air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Hallmark, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries debuts new flicks on Saturday nights.

Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries begin their around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, Oct. 21.

Here are some of the 40 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:

Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel

Noel Next Door

Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier

Friday, Oct. 21

We Wish You a Married Christmas

Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha

Saturday, Oct. 22

A Kismet Christmas

Sarah Ramos, Carlos Marks, Marilu Henner

Sunday, Oct. 23

A Cozy Christmas Inn

Jodie Sweetin, David O'Donnell

Friday, Oct. 28

Jolly Good Christmas

Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ghosts of Christmas Always

Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel

Sunday, Oct. 30

A Magical Christmas Village

Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas

Friday, Nov. 4

Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton

Saturday, Nov. 5

All Saints Christmas

Ledisi, Roger Cross

Sunday, Nov. 6

In Merry Measure

Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson

Friday, Nov. 11

The Royal Nanny

Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi

Saturday, Nov. 12

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning

Sunday, Nov. 13

Inventing the Christmas Prince

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Friday, Nov. 18

Three Wish Men and a Baby

Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Collin

Saturday, Nov. 19

When I Think of Christmas

Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick

Sunday, Nov. 20

My Southern Family Christmas

Jaicy Elliott, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly

Thursday, Nov. 24

#Xmas

Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty

Friday, Nov. 25

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Hunter King, Jordan Renzo

Friday, Nov. 25

A Tale of Two Christmases

Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick

Saturday, Nov. 26

Haul Out the Holly

Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Stephen Tobolowsky

Saturday, Nov. 26

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Rachel Boston, Victor Webster

Sunday, Nov. 27

A Holiday Spectacular

Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plum, Ann-Margret

Sunday, Nov. 27

A Big Fat Christmas

Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner

Friday, Dec. 2

A Fabled Holiday

Brooke D'Orsay, Ryan Paevey

Saturday, Dec. 3

Undercover Holiday

Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar

Sunday, Dec. 4

The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell

Friday, Dec. 9

Christmas Class Reunion

Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan

Saturday, Dec. 10

The Holiday Sitter

Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs

Sunday, Dec. 11

Holiday Heritage

Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete

Friday, Dec. 16

'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz

Saturday, Dec. 17

Hanukkah on Rye

Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb

Sunday, Dec. 18

Miracles of Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

We Need a Little Christmas

Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield

Saturday, Oct. 22

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber

Saturday, Oct. 29

A Maple Valley Christmas

Peyton List, Andrew Walker

Saturday, Nov. 5

Our Italian Christmas Memories

Sarah Power, Beau Bridges

Saturday, Nov. 12

Long Lost Christmas

Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres

Saturday, Nov. 19

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, Tenille Townes

Saturday, Nov. 26

The Holiday Stocking

Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley

Saturday, Dec. 3

The Gift of Peace

Nikki LeLoach, Brennan Elliott

Saturday, Dec. 10

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryan

Saturday, Dec. 17

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for the festive flicks, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.

