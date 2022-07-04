A guide to Austin-area Fourth of July firework shows

Events include the H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks and the July Fourth Pfireworks.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin area is set to celebrate the red, white and blue with several fireworks shows this Fourth of July. Here's a list of star-spangled spectacles to attend on Monday:

H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks

This show will begin at 8 p.m. at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Food and drink vendors will be present. For walkers and bikers on the Hike and Bike Trail, the City recommends bringing a flashlight, and for drivers, the City recommends parking north of Ladybird in the downtown area. Attendees can bring folding chairs and umbrellas but may not bring drones, alcohol or sparklers and other personal fireworks.

Independence Day Festival in Bee Cave

Hosted at Hill Country Galleria, this event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and feature live music, art vendors, free face-painting and, of course, a firework show.

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks

Willie Nelson and Family will begin playing music at Q2 Stadium at 12 p.m. Tickets are available on Seat Geek.

Red, White & Buda

A downtown bike parade will kick off this event at 9 a.m. Buda Amphitheater & City Park will then be the location of vendors, live music and a 9:15 p.m. firework show.

Sertoma July Fourth Parade and Frontier Days

This Round Rock event lasts from sun up to sun down: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., to be exact. A concert will follow the fireworks, which begin at dusk. A parade along Mays Street serves as the event kickoff, and Frontier Days opens at 12 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. Frontier Days features pig races and a pepper-eating contest.

July Fourth Pfireworks

Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. from the field next to the Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Pflugerville. Viewers can watch the show as waterpark visitors or from Hendrickson High School, Stone Hill Town Center or the Costco on Kelly Lane.

Fourth of July Celebration in Hutto

Lasting from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Brushy Creek Amphitheater, this event offers a firework show, live music, vendors and children's activities.

Bastrop Patriotic Festival

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Fisherman's Park, but there's a full day of festivities beginning at 8 a.m., including 1K and 5K runs, a petting zoo, sand volleyball games, pie eating contest and falconry demonstration.

Cedar Park July Fourth Celebration

Fireworks will launch from Milburn Park at 9:15 p.m. Other events, such as carnival rides, live music and food trucks, begin at 5 p.m.

Sertoma Club Family July Fourth Celebration

The event at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown will begin at 11 a.m., and fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. Activities throughout the day include rides, a petting zoo and arts and crafts vendors.