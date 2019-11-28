AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott got into the giving spirit this Thanksgiving.

The governor and first lady delivered Thanksgiving meals to those in need with Meals On Wheels Central Texas before visiting and delivering meals to the temporary camping space for people experiencing homelessness in Austin.

"I am grateful to see so many Texans helping those in need celebrate on this day of thanks," Gov. Abbott said. "The selflessness of those volunteers does not go unnoticed and serves as a testament to the Texas spirit. Cecilia and I wish everyone across the Lone Star State a very happy and blessed Thanksgiving."

"What happens during this is far more than just providing a meal. It's also providing a sense of hope just letting people know they are cared for," Gov. Abbott said.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas is one of the largest meal-delivery organizations in Texas. The group provides service to nearly 5,000 people in need with the help of more than 8,000 volunteers.

