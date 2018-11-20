It's time to get jolly, y'all! And what better way than to cozy up on your couch with your loved ones and watch some holiday classics -- and some new favorites too?

ABC is kicking off its holiday programming this Wednesday, Nov. 21 with A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. Then watch Santa Claus is Comin' to Town on Friday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Next week, catch the season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 29 starting at 7, you can watch Olaf's Frozen Adventures, Toy Story That Time Forgot and the Wonderful World of Disney's Magical Holiday Celebration.

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m., we'll have the Victoria's Secret Fashion Holiday Special.

New episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight air starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3. Then on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., it's time for A Charlie Brown Christmas, followed by the season premiere of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition.

If you miss the Victoria's Secret special the first time, it'll be on again at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. And if you miss the premiere of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, you can watch it Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., we'll have the Dancing with the Stars: Juniors holiday-themed season finale.

On Monday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m, it's time to sing along with your favorite country stars with the CMA Country Christmas special, followed by an episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight.

The following week, it's all about the holiday episodes of your favorite ABC shows! Tuesday, Dec. 11 starting at 7:30 p.m, we'll have back-to-back holiday episodes of The Kids Are Alright and Black-ish. Then we're stacked with holiday cheer on Wednesday, Dec. 12, starting at 7 p.m. with The Goldbergs, then American Housewife, Modern Family, Single Parents and A Million Little Things. Thursday, Dec. 13, we'll have Disney Prep & Landing at 7 p.m., followed by Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice and an episode of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition. Holiday episodes of Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless air Friday, Dec. 14 starting at 7 p.m.

There's another episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Then catch a showing of The Sound of Music on Sunday, Dec. 16 starting at 6 p.m.

The final episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight air Monday, Dec. 17 starting at 7 p.m., followed by ABC Special: In Memoriam with Robin Roberts.

If you missed Olaf's Frozen Adventures, we're showing it again Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., followed by Shrek the Halls.

We'll have an encore of A Charlie Brown Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., followed by the finale of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition.

More of the Peanuts gang on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. with Charlie Brown, I Want a Dog for Christmas, followed by The Great Christmas Light Fight All Stars.

Saturday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., we'll have an encore of the CMA Country Christmas special, and Sunday, Dec. 23 starting at 7 p.m., we'll be showing Disney Prep & Landing and Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice again. Then catch The Year: 2018, starting at 8 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, we'll be showing Beauty and the Beast at 7 p.m. And be sure to wake up and watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration Parade starting at 9 a.m. Christmas Day.

Finally, to wrap up December, we'll have some New Year's specials! Catch Happy New Year, Charlie Brown at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, followed by Rudolph's Shiny New Year.

Happy holidays from ABC!

© 2018 KVUE-TV