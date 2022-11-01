Freeform announces '25 Days of Christmas' schedule

COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" lineup. The festive cable channel schedule officially began Thursday, Dec. 1.
"Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol," "Frozen II," "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," and "Last Christmas" will make their Freeform premieres this year.
Returning favorites this December include "The Santa Clause" trilogy, "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and Jim Carrey's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets because your Christmas plans have been made.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
- 7a/6c - The Simpsons
- 10:30-11:30a/ 9:30-10:30c - Family Guy
- 11:30a/10:30c - The Santa Clause
- 1:30p/12:30c - The Santa Clause 2
- 4p/3c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6p/5c - Home Alone
- 8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12-2a/11-1c - The Simpsons
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
- 7a/6c - The Preacher's Wife
- 9:30a/8:30c - Jingle All The Way 2
- 11:35a/10:35c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 2:15p/1:15c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 4:20p/3:20c - Home Alone
- 6:50p/5:50c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:30p/8:30c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 11:30p/10:30c - The Star (2017)
- 1:30a/12:30c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
- 7a/6c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 7:30a/6:30c - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 9a/8c - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 10:30a/9:30c - The Star (2017)
- 12:30p/11:30c - The Santa Clause
- 2:40p/1:40c - The Santa Clause 2
- 5:10p/4:10c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 7:15p/6:15c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (3018)
- 9:15p/8:15c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 10:20p/9:20c - Frosty the Snowman
- 10:50p/9:50c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 11:55p/10:55c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
- 7a/6c - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 8:05a/7:05c - Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- 10:10a/9:10c - The Search for Santa Paws
- 12:15p/11:15c - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 2:20p/1:20c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4p/3c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 5:05p/4:05c - Frosty the Snowman
- 5:35p/4:35c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:40p/5:40c - Home Alone
- 9:10p/8:10c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:50p/10:50c - Daddy's Home 2
MONDAY, DEC. 5
- 7-9a/6-8c - Family Guy
- 10:30-11:30a/9:30-10:30c - Family Guy
- 11:30a/10:30c - Holiday in Handcuffs
- 1:35p/12:35c - Daddy's Home 2
- 3:45p/2:45c - Home Alone
- 6:15p/5:15c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:55p/7:55c - Scrooged
- 12a/11c - Snow
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
- 7a/6c - Stealing Christmas
- 10:30a-12:00p/9:30-11:00c - Family Guy
- 12p/11c Home Alone: - The Holiday Heist
- 2p/1c - Jingle All The Way 2
- 4p/3c - Scrooged
- 6p/5c - Home Alone
- 8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12a/11c - Snow 2: Brain Freeze
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
- 7a/6c - Home Alone 3
- 10:30-11:30a/9:30-10:30c - Family Guy
- 11:30a/10:30c - Home Alone
- 2p/1c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:30p/3:30c - The Santa Clause
- 6:30p/5:30c - The Santa Clause 2
- 9p/8c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12-2a/11-1c - The Simpsons
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
- 7a/6c - Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
- 10:30a/9:30c - Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:30p/11:30c - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 2p/1c - Prancer Returns
- 4p/3c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 6p/5c - Home Alone (Pop 'N Knowledge)
- 8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12a/11c - Christmas in Boston
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
- 7a/6c - Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:05a/8:05c - Home Alone
- 11:35a/10:35c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Toy Story Marathon
- 2:15p/1:15c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story
- 4:15p/3:15c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2
- 6:20p/5:20c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3
- 8:50p/7:50c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4
- 11p/10c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 11:30p/10:30c - Home Alone
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
- 7a/6c - Santa Buddies:
- The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Search for Santa Paws
- 11:05a/10:05c - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1:10p/12:10c - Home Alone
- 3:40p/ 2:40c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6:20p/5:20c - Disney's Frozen
- 8:50p/7:50c - Disney's Frozen II (Freeform Premiere)
- 11p/10c - Disney's Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Freeform Premiere)
- 11:30p/10:30c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
- 7a/6c - Prancer Returns
- 9a/ 8c - Unaccompanied Minors
- 11:05a/10:05c - Jingle All The Way 2
- 1:10p/12:10c - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 2:40p/1:40c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 4:45p/3:45c - The Santa Clause
- 6:55p/5:55c - The Santa Clause 2
- 9:25p/8:25c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 11:30p/10:30c- Last Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
MONDAY, DEC. 12
- 7-9a/6-8c - Family Guy
- 10:30a-1p/9:30-12:30c - Family Guy
- 1p/12c - Home for the Holidays (1995)
- 3:30p/2:30c - Last Christmas
- 6p/5c - Home Alone
- 8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
- 12a/11c - Christmas Cupid
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
- 7a/6c - Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol (Freeform Premiere)
- 8a/7c - Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 8:30a/7:30c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 10:30a/9:30c - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:30a/10:30c - Home Alone
- 2p/1c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:30p/3:30c - The Santa Clause
- 6:30p/5:30c - The Santa Clause 2
- 9p/8c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12a/11c - Snowglobe
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
- 7a/6c - Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 10:30-11:30a/9:30-10:30c - Family Guy
- 11:30a/10:30c - Almost Christmas
- 2p/1c - The Perfect Holiday
- 4p/3c - The Preacher's Wife
- 6:30p/5:30c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 9p/8c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 12-2a/11-1c - The Simpsons
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
- 7a/6c - Call Me Claus
- 10:30a-12:00p/9:30-11:00c - The Simpsons
- 12p/11c - The Perfect Holiday
- 2p/1c - Jingle All The Way 2
- 4p/3c - Unaccompanied Minors
- 6p/5c - Home Alone
- 8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12a/11c - Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
- 7a/6c - It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- 9a/8c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 9:30a/8:30c - Disney's Prep & Landing
- Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 10:30a/9:30c - Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:30p/11:30c - Home Alone
- 3p/2c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 5:30p/4:30c - The Santa Clause
- 7:30p/6:30c - The Santa Clause 2
- 10p/9c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12-2a/11-1c - Family Guy Holiday Episodes
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
- 7a/6c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 7:30a/6:30c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 10a/9c - Home Alone
- 12:30p/11:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 3:10p/2:10c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 5:15p/4:15c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:55p/5:55c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 8:55p/7:55c - Home Alone
- 11:25p/10:25c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
- 7a/6c - Cricket on the Hearth
- 8a/7c - Call Me Claus
- 10a/9c - The Santa Clause
- 12:10p/11:10c - The Santa Clause 2
- 2:40p/1:40c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4:45p/3:45c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 6:45p/5:45c - Home Alone
- 9:15p/8:15c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55p/10:55c - Scrooged
MONDAY, DEC. 19
- 7-9a/ 6-8c - Family Guy
- 10:30-11:30a/9:30-10:30c - Family Guy
- 11:30a/10:30c - Home Alone
- 2p/1c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:30p/3:30c - Scrooged
- 6:30p/5:30c - The Santa Clause
- 8:30p/7:30c - The Santa Clause 2
- 12a/11c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
- 7-9a/6-8c - Family Guy
- 10:30a/9:30c - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 12p/11c - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 1:30p/12:30c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 3:30p/2:30c - Home Alone (Pop 'N Knowledge)
- 6p/5c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:30p/7:30c - Last Christmas
- 12a/11c - Prancer Returns
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
- 7a/6c - Prancer Returns
- 10:30a/9:30c - Last Christmas
- 1p/12c - Home Alone
- 3:30p/2:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6p/5c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 8p/7c - Disney's Olaf's Frozen Adventure
- 8:30p/7:30c - Frosty the Snowman
- 9p/8c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 10p/9c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 12-2a/ 11-1c - The Simpsons
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
- 7a/6c - Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- 9a/8c - The Search for Santa Paws
- 11a/10c - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1p/12c - Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 1:30p/12:30c - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 3p/2c - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 4:30p/3:30c - The Star (2017)
- 6:30p/5:30c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 7:30p/6:30c - Frosty the Snowman
- 8p/7c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 9p/8c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 11p/10c - Disney's Prep & Landing
- 11:30p/10:30c - Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 12a/11c - The Star (2017)
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
- 7a/6c - Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 7:30a/6:30c - Home Alone
- 10a/9c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:40p/11:40c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 3:20p/2:20c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5p/4c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 7p/6c - Home Alone
- 9:30p/8:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12a/11c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
- 7a/6c - Love the Coopers
- 9:30a/8:30c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 12p/11c - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 2p/1c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:40p/3:40c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 5:45p/4:45c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:50p/5:50c - Frosty the Snowman
- 7:20p/6:20c - The Santa Clause
- 9:30p/8:30c - The Santa Clause 2
- 12a/11c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
- 7a/6c - Home Alone
- 9:30a/8:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12p/11c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 1p/12c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 2p/1c - Frosty the Snowman
- 2:30p/1:30c - The Santa Clause
- 4:30p/3:30c - The Santa Clause 2
- 7p/6c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 9p/8c - Home Alone
- 11:30p/10:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
All times are Eastern.
You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.
