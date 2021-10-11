x
Holidays

List: Free turkey dinners, food pantries in the Austin area for Thanksgiving 2021

This list includes ways you can help the community by volunteering or donating.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just a week away. If you or your family is in need of a free meal or you'd like to lend a helping hand to Central Texans in need, there's no shortage of local organizations giving out meals and groceries in the Austin area. 

Central Texas Food Bank drive-thru food pantries

The Central Texas Food Bank will host drive-thru food pantries at several locations throughout Austin leading up to Thanksgiving:

Austin VA Clinic 

  • When: Friday, Nov. 19, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Where: 7901 Metropolis Drive

Del Valle High School

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. 
  • Where: 5201 Ross Road

Asian American Resource Center 

  • When: Monday, Nov. 22, from 8 to 9 a.m.
  • Where: 8401 Cameron Road

Onion Creek Soccer Complex 

  • When: Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Where: 5600 E. William Cannon Drive

ACC Riverside 

  • When: Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Where: 1020 Grove Blvd.

In addition to these drive-thru food pantries, monetary donations to the food bank will be matched up to $100,000 through Dec. 31.

Mission Accomplished Thanksgiving baskets

Through this event, you can donate money or food to help provide meal baskets to people experiencing homelessness, or you can volunteer for basket distribution.

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 
  • Where: Austin Achieve Public Schools, located at 7424 Highway 290 East 

El Buen Samaritano's Hands for Hope meal kits

Meal kits containing a frozen turkey and sides will be available. You can also sign up to volunteer for meal distribution.

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 20
  • Where: El Buen Samirtano, located at 7000 Woodhue Drive

Mission Possible Austin's Thanksgiving banquet

Mission Possible Austin's annual Thanksgiving banquet for people experiencing homelessness. Volunteers are needed for various shifts throughout the day

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  
  • Where: under Interstate 35 between Seventh and Eighth streets 

Bethany United Methodist Church Thanksgiving meal delivery

Bethany United Methodist Church needs at least 150 families to help deliver meals to the families receiving meals and to help load groceries into cars.

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. 
  • Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 10010 Anderson Mill Road

Annie's Way Thanksgiving dinner

For this event, you can sign up online or text 512-801-1629 to register to pick up a meal via drive-thru.

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 8 to 11 a.m. 
  • Where: St. William Catholic Church, located at 620 Round Rock West Drive in Round Rock. 

Operation Turkey events

You can register online to help cook, package and deliver meals to those in need. Operation Turkey is aiming to prepare 45,000 meals this year. Citywide.

  • Meal prep on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Meal delivery on Thursday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. until noon

Mt. Olive Baptist Church Thanksgiving meal

To-go meals are available to the public on a walk-in basis. The event is also in need of volunteers and food donations are welcome.

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25
  • Where: Mt. Olive Baptist Church, located at 1800 E. Eleventh St.

Is your organization distributing free meals for Thanksgiving? Text us your event information at 512-459-9442.

WATCH: Ann Richards School band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

