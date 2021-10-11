List: Free turkey dinners, food pantries in the Austin area for Thanksgiving 2021

This list includes ways you can help the community by volunteering or donating.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just a week away. If you or your family is in need of a free meal or you'd like to lend a helping hand to Central Texans in need, there's no shortage of local organizations giving out meals and groceries in the Austin area.

The Central Texas Food Bank will host drive-thru food pantries at several locations throughout Austin leading up to Thanksgiving:

When: Friday, Nov. 19, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 7901 Metropolis Drive

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: 5201 Ross Road

When: Monday, Nov. 22, from 8 to 9 a.m.

Where: 8401 Cameron Road

When: Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: 5600 E. William Cannon Drive

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: 1020 Grove Blvd.

In addition to these drive-thru food pantries, monetary donations to the food bank will be matched up to $100,000 through Dec. 31.

Through this event, you can donate money or food to help provide meal baskets to people experiencing homelessness, or you can volunteer for basket distribution.

When: Sunday, Nov. 21

Where: Austin Achieve Public Schools, located at 7424 Highway 290 East

Meal kits containing a frozen turkey and sides will be available. You can also sign up to volunteer for meal distribution.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: El Buen Samirtano, located at 7000 Woodhue Drive

Mission Possible Austin's annual Thanksgiving banquet for people experiencing homelessness. Volunteers are needed for various shifts throughout the day

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: under Interstate 35 between Seventh and Eighth streets

Bethany United Methodist Church needs at least 150 families to help deliver meals to the families receiving meals and to help load groceries into cars.

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 10010 Anderson Mill Road

For this event, you can sign up online or text 512-801-1629 to register to pick up a meal via drive-thru.

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: St. William Catholic Church, located at 620 Round Rock West Drive in Round Rock.

You can register online to help cook, package and deliver meals to those in need. Operation Turkey is aiming to prepare 45,000 meals this year. Citywide.

Meal prep on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Meal delivery on Thursday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. until noon

To-go meals are available to the public on a walk-in basis. The event is also in need of volunteers and food donations are welcome.

When: Thursday, Nov. 25

Where: Mt. Olive Baptist Church, located at 1800 E. Eleventh St.

Is your organization distributing free meals for Thanksgiving? Text us your event information at 512-459-9442.