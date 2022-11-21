LIST: Free food, food pantries open for Thanksgiving in Central Texas

Here's where you can find a free meal or help give out meals on Thanksgiving to those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — For those in need of a meal on Thanksgiving because they cannot afford it or need additional help, here's a list of where you can be fed this holiday season all around Central Texas.

Austin's Operation Turkey has a myriad of events all week long for those in need of help or want to provide help to those in need. Donations for all care packages can be made at any of their events.

For those in need of a turkey for Thanksgiving, submit a request here.

There are three volunteer events and two events in both North and East Austin to deliver the turkeys:

Austin Orientation No. 2: Nov. 21 from 6-7 p.m. at Shiner's Saloon Learn about Operation Turkey and how you can volunteer to assist on Thanksgiving Day

Austin Turkey Tailgate: Nov. 23 from 6-8 a.m. at Rodeo Austin The turkeys used in Operation Turkey are smoked here. Donations are accepted

Austin Turkey Tailgate North Austin: Nov. 23 from 6-8 a.m. at Spinner's Bar & Grill The turkeys used in Operation Turkey are smoked here. Donations are accepted

Austin East Operation Turkey: Nov. 24 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Rodeo Austin Half of the turkeys smoked at the tailgate are passed out to those that need them.

Austin North Operation Turkey: Nov. 24 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Half of the turkeys smoked at the tailgate are passed out to those that need them.



The Catholic parish is offering a community meal for all those that need it at three different time slots on Nov. 24. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., they will be offering free meals to 150 people that sign up for a timeslot on their website. As of Monday morning, there were half of the seats available for each timeslot.

Volunteers for the event are asked to bring a dessert, help with food preparation, decorate the Great Hall or assist with meal service. The volunteer signup can be found here.

The parish is located at 1718 Lohmans Crossing Road.

The church will be offering a free Thanksgiving lunch to all that show up for the event. It will take place on Nov. 24 from 11 a.m -1 p.m. at the church, located at 1204 Payton Gin Road.

Additionally, they will be passing out food from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesdays to those that show up and wait in line.

The church will be offering its annual community Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone that has "special needs, who is alone or who is not able to fix dinner for themselves," the website stated.

Those that are within Bastrop Independent School District are welcome to join. If you cannot physically attend the dinner, the dinner can be delivered to your home by calling and reserving a time by Monday, Nov. 21.

Bastrop residents can call the church at 512-303-7515 to reserve a meal.

Inspired by a former member of St. William's Parish, every year the church offers free meals to honor Annie's memory for those in need on Thanksgiving. The church will be offering a meal at the Activity Center on church grounds, located at 620 Round Rock West Driv, from 12-2 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Those that would like to offer food for the event can drop off food from 7:30-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving before the event starts at noon.

The church is offering a "Celebration of Love & Feeding Ministry" on Nov. 24 for all those that need a meal on Thanksgiving.

Details are sparse, but more information can be found by contacting Deacon Levi Randolph through the website. The church is located at 1800 East 11th St.