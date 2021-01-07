Safety tips for handling fireworks this Fourth of July weekend

Mishandled fireworks can cause grass or structure fires or send you to the emergency room.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fireworks will light up the Central Texas sky this weekend as people celebrate the Fourth of July. But remember: you can't shoot off your own fireworks within the Austin city limits.

If you do live in an area where fireworks are legal, you still need to be careful when handling them.

According to the Austin Fire Department, each year there are hundreds of brush, grass and structure fires across the state started by fireworks, causing millions of dollars in damage.

And it's not only land and property that fireworks can harm. Ascension Seton says that, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday. Big fireworks present obvious dangers, but even sparklers can burn at 2,000 degrees, according to Ascension Seton.

Ascension Seton suggests following these tips for fireworks safety:

Point fireworks away from you and occupied areas, even when they aren’t lit

Don't let young children use sparklers and closely monitor older children’s use

Keep a water source nearby in case of fire and accidents

Only use legal fireworks approved for consumer use

Enjoy a public commercial show if possible

Other local health care professionals agree. Kristen Hullum, a trauma prevention specialist with St. David's Round Rock, joined KVUE Midday to discuss fireworks safety. In addition to tips like those listed above, she added that fireworks should only be set off in open spaces in approved locations and that fireworks and alcohol don't mix, so a sober individual should always be designated to manage fireworks.

If you don't want to take any risks and would rather let the professionals handle the fireworks displays, there are a number of shows scheduled throughout Central Texas this weekend. Check out our list. To get the list sent straight to your phone, text "FIREWORKS" to 512-459-9442.

If you do choose to handle your own fireworks and someone sustains an injury or burn, Ascension Seton says that the emergency room is still the safest place to receive care. Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room in the event of an injury.