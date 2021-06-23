Where to watch 2021 firework shows in Central Texas during Fourth of July weekend

After many Fourth of July events were canceled or modified in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many annual firework shows are returning to Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — After many Fourth of July events were cancelled or modified last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many annual city-wide events and firework shows are returning to Central Texas in 2021.

Community members will have a wide variety of events to choose from Sunday, July 4. Some events are still modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what’s going on around Central Texas during 2021’s July 4 weekend:

Austin Symphony H-E-B July 4th Concert & Fireworks

Austinites can head down to Vic Mathias Shores at 8 p.m. for the H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks. The Austin Symphony Orchestra will perform at the event followed by the fireworks show over Lady Bird Lake.

Fireworks can be viewed from the Long Center, South First Street Bridge, Congress Bridge and Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge.

The event is free.

Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show

The City of Kyle is hosting its 2021 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at 9 p.m. The display will last 30 minutes.

Residents can view the fireworks from the parking lots at Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohler’s Crossing, and the paved parking lots at the intersection of Kohler’s and Kyle Parkway.

City of Georgetown and Georgetown Sertoma Club Fireworks Display

The Georgetown Sertoma Club will host a fireworks show on July 4, but the city's parade and other festivities have been canceled due to the COVID-19.

The fireworks display is set for 9:15 p.m. at San Gabriel Park. You can also watch the fireworks from VFW Park. The event is free.

Leander Liberty Fest

Gates open at 2 p.m. July 4 for the Leander Liberty Fest at Lakewood Park. This year's event will include live music performances and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are limited, however, and must be reserved before the event.

Tickets are available on the City of Leander’s website.

Plfugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival at Typhoon Texas

As a part of Typhoon Texas’s Red, White and BOOM! Festival, the City of Pflugerville is hosting a firework show at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Fireworks can be seen at Hendrickson High School, Stone Hill Town Center, and the Costco on 1901 Kelly Lane. The display is 20 minutes long.

The Red, White & BOOM! Festival will host additional events from July 2-4. For tickets to the festival, visit the waterpark’s website.

SummerFest San Marcos

The City of San Marcos is hosting SummerFest this year, but it will only include a firework show. There is no festival or concert this year.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4. To watch, residents can park at San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Plaza Park, the city’s public library, San Marcos City Park or Bobcat Stadium.

The city is still hosting a virtual children’s costume contest.

The City of Hutto 4th of July Celebration

The City of Hutto is hosting a concert with a Grammy nominated-Jack Ingram and fireworks show on July 4.

The concert is at Bushy Creek Amphitheatre. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The city’s celebration will also include other live performances, food trucks and local vendors.

Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Festival

The Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Festival is from 4 to 10 p.m. on July 4. The event will include live music, shopping, dining and a firework show.

Round Rock Sertoma Independence Day Parade and Frontier Days

The City of Round Rock is hosting Frontier Days and the Sertoma Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 3 this year.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. along Mays Street. Old Settlers Park opens for Frontier Days at 12 p.m. The firework show is scheduled to begin at dusk and will be followed by live music from Uptown Drive.

City of Taylor 4th of July Celebration

The City of Taylor is hosting its annual July 4 Celebration with a parade, ice cream social, food trucks and firework show at Murphy Park.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Seventh and Davis Street. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.