AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is from last week's Working for the Weekend segment.

There’s always something great going on in Central Texas, and we want to help you make planning your weekend a little easier, so here are a few events taking place this weekend.

Take a walk on the trails at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center that will be lit up by thousands of luminarias, enjoy the light displays and watch the nightly performances. There will also be acoustic performances, a disco ball forest, a smores bar and more.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stopped in Georgetown on its way to the United States Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Facebook

Shop, dine and be entertained at this event for the whole family. There will be a Woo Hair Salon, photo opportunities with Santa and many activities to keep the kids entertained. The holiday parade is taking place on Saturday at 10 a.m.

RELATED:

O Christmas Tree! This one is worth $15.5 million

Austin's Trail of Lights kicks off Tuesday, Dec. 10

Free-Photos

There will be a tree lighting, sing-along, holiday market, ice sculpting and more taking place on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Van Andel Arena

The Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins” tour was extended due to its popularity, including a stop in Austin. They will be joined by Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

RELATED:

How much should you spend on your holiday gifts?

Merry Clickmas: Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B

Other notable events going on this weekend include:

WATCH: KVUE REWIND: Zilker Holiday Tree lighting (Dec. 7, 1980)

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Young boy invites entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing

H-E-B to invest $200 million in South Austin, add 1,000 jobs

Austin-based National Instruments announces layoffs

UPS employee accused of stealing more than $1K worth of packages