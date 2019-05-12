AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is from last week's Working for the Weekend segment.
There’s always something great going on in Central Texas, and we want to help you make planning your weekend a little easier, so here are a few events taking place this weekend.
Luminations
Take a walk on the trails at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center that will be lit up by thousands of luminarias, enjoy the light displays and watch the nightly performances. There will also be acoustic performances, a disco ball forest, a smores bar and more.
39th annual Georgetown Christmas Stroll
Shop, dine and be entertained at this event for the whole family. There will be a Woo Hair Salon, photo opportunities with Santa and many activities to keep the kids entertained. The holiday parade is taking place on Saturday at 10 a.m.
25th Annual Downtown Holiday Stroll
There will be a tree lighting, sing-along, holiday market, ice sculpting and more taking place on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Jonas Brothers at Frank Erwin Center
The Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins” tour was extended due to its popularity, including a stop in Austin. They will be joined by Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.
Other notable events going on this weekend include:
- Evening Dance Festival of Texas Fiddling
- Lake Travis Lighted Boat Parade
- Crime Junkie Live
- Everything Is Terrible at AFS Cinema
