Austin's 'Diagon Alley' getting in the Christmas spirit with holiday lights display

No need to run through walls to get there, you can catch the magical lights at Circle C Ranch across from a park.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin, get ready for your chance to escape to the magical world of Harry Potter and get in the Christmas spirit.

Most Austinites are familiar with Diagon Alley ATX, which is a house that has gotten a full Harry Potter makeover for Halloween over the past few years. But this year, owners Amanda and Joel Pace are decorating for the holidays for the first time.

A video was shared on the Diagon Alley Austin Haloween House's Facebook page that shows a winter wonderland with lights blinking in sync with Christmas music.

The display is inspired by the Yule Ball, and the water around the castle was replaced with "snow." The floating pumpkins were replaced with floating stars and there are also crystal icicles and floating candy.

"We wanted to allow families and children to enjoy the magic a bit longer this year because it’s been a tough year for everyone," Joel Pace told KVUE.

And it's all for a good cause! You can see the lights for free, but donations are accepted for charities. The organizations Diagon Alley is supporting this year include Foster Angels of Central Texas, Variety Texas and ZACH Theatre. You can learn more about the charities in the video below.

The lights will be on from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday through Fridays, and until 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They will run every half hour. If you want to see them in person, do it before the second week of January.

No need to run through walls to get there, because you can catch the magical lights at Circle C Ranch across from a park in southwest Austin.

Be sure to snap photos of the lights and share them with us on the KVUE app.