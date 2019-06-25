CHATOM, Ala. — An auto dealership in Alabama is celebrating the Fourth of July by giving away a Bible, a gun and an American flag with every vehicle it sells.

A Facebook post on the Chatom Ford website says every vehicle comes with a copy of the Bible, a 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag.

"This is a small gift to our valued customer and an opportunity for us to celebrate our independence," the post says.

Chatom Ford GOD, GUNS, AND FREEDOM 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 CELEBRATING JULY 4th FROM NOW UNTIL JULY 31 HERE AT CHATOM FORD!!! EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED NEW OR PREOWNED WILL COME WITH A BIBLE, 12 GAUGE SHOT GUN, AND AMERICAN...

Koby Palmer, the general sales manager with Chatom Ford, says the dealership has heard from people as far away as Kansas and Oregon.

"It's gotten a lot more attention than we anticipated," he said.

He said the promotion has led to an uptick in sales since it started. The deal runs through the end of July.

Palmer said the dealership hopes people take the promotion in the manner it's intended and not as derogatory to anyone. He said the feedback so far has been generally good.

To get the gun, the dealership says you must pass all checks associated with owning a firearm in your state of residency. Participants must be 18 or older, have a valid ID and can legally purchase a vehicle.

