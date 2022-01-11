LIST: Events for Día de los Muertos in the Austin area

Here are some of the many events that residents can participate in all across Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Día de los Muertos, also known as "Day of the Dead," is being celebrated all across Austin and the Central Texas area as a way to remember loved ones who have died.

Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that spans for two days, Nov. 1 through Nov. 2, to honor friends and family that have passed on over the years. As the population across the Austin area has grown, so have the vigils and events that take place over the two days.

Here are some of many events that residents can participate in across Central Texas:

Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin

For the next two days, the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park will be transformed into an "ofrenda" or "altar" for visitors to place images of lost loved ones to be remembered, created by local Tejana florist Yliana Lara. There will also be an altar dedicated to pets, or an "alebrijes altar," donated by Tito's Handmade Vodka and designed by Ernest Ramirez.

In addition to the altars, there will be food, music, face painting, dancing and more from 6 p.m. 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2. The event is free for anyone who wants to participate.

ESB-MACC's Dia De Los Muertos Festival in Austin

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting multiple events, including a festival, that will last from Nov. 1 until Nov. 5. A variety of different events will be held each day.

All of the events are free to the public and residents are encouraged to join.

Nov. 1: Austin Studio Tour exhibit opening

Nov. 2: Ofrenda viewing

Nov. 5: Dia De Los Muertos Festival

The festival will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., and there will be a free shuttle bus service from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Sanchez Elementary School for those in need of transportation to the event. The ESB-MACC is located at 600 River Street.

Dia De Los Muertos Procession and Festival in Round Rock

Locals can join the City of Round Rock, Round Rock Arts, Univision, Williamson County Hispanic Heritage Committee and the Round Rock Ballet Folklorico for the 9th annual procession and festival.

From noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, there will be a variety of activities for kids, crafts, food vendors and more. The event is free of cost for anyone who wants to participate.

Additionally, there will be a parade leading to Centennial Plaza at 5 p.m. The procession starts at the Wells Fargo Bank and will arrive at the plaza at 5:15 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos at Veterans' Memorial Park in Elgin

In Downtown Elgin, the city is celebrating lost loved ones and the ones that are there to remember them. On Nov. 1, the city is hosting a variety of events at their Veterans' Memorial Park, located at 109 Depot Street.

At the park, residents and visitors will find that they can:

Make sugar skulls at the Elgin Public Library

Enjoy the sounds of the mariachi

Watch Ballet Folklorico and other performers

See the costumed walking parade

Eat some food from a variety of vendors

Play some games in the park

Additionally, there will be altars on display at The Clever Tiger that people can add their family photos to. Participation is free.

