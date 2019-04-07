AUSTIN, Texas — On Fourth of July morning, the American flag was nowhere to be seen at Austin City Hall – but by afternoon, Old Glory was flying high.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, someone posted in an Austin Facebook group, asking, "So has anyone driven by City Hall today and noticed that Old Glory is missing?"

KVUE reached out to the City to see what was going on. The City told us that the flag isn't normally flown on days that City Hall is closed, but an exception is made for Independence Day.

However, due to recent turnover in personnel, no one was at City Hall to raise the flag Thursday morning.

The City said it was a simple oversight and sent someone down to correct it.

Prior to the City putting the flag up, Austinite Genie Revelle took matters into her own hands. She saw a post about the flag not flying at City Hall and headed down to the building to put dozens of flags around the grounds herself.

"It's very upsetting," she said. "This flag means so much."

The stars and stripes are now flying at the building in observance of the Fourth of July.

