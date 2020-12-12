Still looking for a Christmas tree? You may soon be out of luck

Some Christmas tree lots and farms are already sold out for the season. At this time last year, almost anybody could still find a good, seasonal tree.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tree lot and tree farm owners typically sell Christmas trees deep into December. But this year, many are already sold out.

At the front gates of Evergreen Tree Farm and Christmas Tree Farm in Elgin, signs welcome guests saying "Sold Out" and "Closed for the Season." Frosty's Christmas Trees in Dripping Springs posted on social media last weekend they had also already sold out for the year.

"[People are] looking for something to celebrate, and they want to decorate and have some sense of normalcy and tradition," said Carol Phillips, the owner of Frosty's. "I think everybody was just ready for it this year."

Phillips said most tree lots and farms in Central Texas and around the country are seeing their inventory sold out. Typically, Phillips plans to have enough trees stocked until Dec. 15. This year, selling out by Dec. 5 was actually a pleasant surprise.

"To some degree, it allows me to enjoy the season more," Phillips said.

Phillips said the pandemic boosted her early sales, even with a slightly smaller inventory this year.

"So many people came Thanksgiving weekend, at least in my lot, that the numbers, you know, the inventory depleted really quickly," Phillips said.

Phillips plans to get back to her normal volume next year but said she won't be surprised if early sales are up again in 2021.