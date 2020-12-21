Christmas tree recycling: How to give your tree new life in Central Texas

Editor's note: The video above about how to recycle your Christmas trees was published in 2019.
The holiday season is upon us, and before we know it, it will be wrapping up in 2020.
As you tuck away your holiday decorations back into the basement or attic, you can grant your live Christmas tree one last wish by giving it another life instead of tossing it in the dumpster.
You can recycle your tree free of charge thanks to Texas Disposal Systems (TDS).
Starting on Dec. 26, residents can drop off their unflocked trees and organic holiday decorations at several sites in Central Texas.
The living decorations will be repurposed and made into "nutrient-rich mulch and compost through the Texas Disposal Systems composting division. The finished composts and mulches will be available for purchase at Garden-Ville stores throughout Central Texas."
According to the Associated Press, demand for real Christmas trees is up in 2020.
Here's a full list of locations:
TDS Landfill
Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to sunset
3016 FM 1327 Creedmoor, Texas
512-421-1362
TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
4001 RR 620 S. Bee Cave, Texas
512-263-5265
TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
250 W.L. Walden Drive, Georgetown, Texas
512-930-1715
Garden-Ville Evans Rd. San Antonio
Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
7561 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio
210-651-6115
Garden-Ville SARA San Antonio
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
1280 FM 1516 #2, Converse, Texas
210-483-1951
Garden-Ville Victoria
Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
18125 FM 1686, Victoria, Texas
361-897-1500
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'Christmas star': Jupiter and Saturn align to create the visible bright light in our sky for first time in almost 800 years