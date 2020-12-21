Christmas tree recycling: How to give your tree new life in Central Texas

You can recycle your trees free of charge thanks to Texas Disposal Systems.

Editor's note: The video above about how to recycle your Christmas trees was published in 2019.

The holiday season is upon us, and before we know it, it will be wrapping up in 2020.

As you tuck away your holiday decorations back into the basement or attic, you can grant your live Christmas tree one last wish by giving it another life instead of tossing it in the dumpster.

Starting on Dec. 26, residents can drop off their unflocked trees and organic holiday decorations at several sites in Central Texas.

The living decorations will be repurposed and made into "nutrient-rich mulch and compost through the Texas Disposal Systems composting division. The finished composts and mulches will be available for purchase at Garden-Ville stores throughout Central Texas."

According to the Associated Press, demand for real Christmas trees is up in 2020.

Here's a full list of locations:

TDS Landfill

Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to sunset

3016 FM 1327 Creedmoor, Texas

512-421-1362

TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4001 RR 620 S. Bee Cave, Texas

512-263-5265

TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

250 W.L. Walden Drive, Georgetown, Texas

512-930-1715

Garden-Ville Evans Rd. San Antonio

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7561 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio

210-651-6115

Garden-Ville SARA San Antonio

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1280 FM 1516 #2, Converse, Texas

210-483-1951

Garden-Ville Victoria

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

18125 FM 1686, Victoria, Texas

361-897-1500