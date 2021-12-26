Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Central Texas

Whether you take it down on Dec. 26 or leave it glowing until after Jan. 1, the end result is the same: you have to dispose of it somehow.

AUSTIN, Texas — Once Christmas is over, the next biggest decision might be how long to keep the tree up.

Whether you take it down on Dec. 26 or leave it glowing until after Jan. 1, the end result is the same: you have to dispose of it somehow.

Fortunately, there are plenty of locations around the Austin area that'll take it off your hands, as long as it's free of lights, decorations, wire and garland.

West Service Center 4501 FM 620 Austin, TX 78732

Del Valle Adult Softball Complex 3614 FM 973, Del Valle, TX 78617

1431 Collection Station 2625 Woodall Dr Leander, TX 78613

East Service Center 6011 Blue Bluff Austin, TX 78724



Williamson County Landfill 600 Landfill Road Hutto, TX, 78634



Starting today, Dec. 26, WilCo residents can dispose of their Christmas trees for free by dropping them off at the Williamson County Landfill, 600 Landfill Road, in Hutto. Residents are asked to remove all lights and ornaments. Flocked trees are not accepted for recycling. pic.twitter.com/vU8M67hwbh — Williamson County (@wilcogov) December 26, 2021

Hays County

Gregg-Clarke Park – location set up near Gregg Drive between football field and softball field #5

Steeplechase Park – location set up near football/soccer field

Waterleaf Park – location set up near parking lot

Christmas trees can be dropped off at any one of six TDS locations throughout the Central Texas region. They are as follows:

TDS Landfill Mon-Sat 7 a.m. – Sunset / Sun Closed 3016 FM 1327 Creedmoor, TX 78610 (512) 421-1362

TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. / Sun Closed 4001 RR 620 S. Bee Cave, TX 78738 (512) 263-5265

TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. / Sun Closed 250 W.L. Walden Dr., Georgetown, TX 78626 (512) 930-1715

Garden-Ville Evans Rd. San Antonio Mon-Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. / Sun Closed 7561 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78266 (210) 651-6115

Garden-Ville SARA San Antonio Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. / Sat & Sun Closed 1280 FM 1516 #2, Converse, TX 78109 (210) 483-1951

Garden-Ville Victoria Mon-Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. / Sun Closed 18125 FM 1686, Victoria, TX 77905 (361) 897-1500

