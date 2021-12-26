x
Holidays

Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Once Christmas is over, the next biggest decision might be how long to keep the tree up.

Whether you take it down on Dec. 26 or leave it glowing until after Jan. 1, the end result is the same: you have to dispose of it somehow. 

Fortunately, there are plenty of locations around the Austin area that'll take it off your hands, as long as it's free of lights, decorations, wire and garland.

Travis County

  • West Service Center
    • 4501 FM 620
    • Austin, TX 78732
  • Del Valle Adult Softball Complex
    • 3614 FM 973,
    • Del Valle, TX 78617
  • 1431 Collection Station
    • 2625 Woodall Dr
    • Leander, TX 78613
  • East Service Center
    • 6011 Blue Bluff
    • Austin, TX 78724

Williamson County

  • Williamson County Landfill
    • 600 Landfill Road
    • Hutto, TX, 78634

Hays County

City of Kyle

  • Gregg-Clarke Park – location set up near Gregg Drive between football field and softball field #5
  • Steeplechase Park – location set up near football/soccer field
  • Waterleaf Park – location set up near parking lot

Texas Disposal Systems

Christmas trees can be dropped off at any one of six TDS locations throughout the Central Texas region. They are as follows:

  • TDS Landfill
    • Mon-Sat 7 a.m. – Sunset / Sun Closed
    • 3016 FM 1327 Creedmoor, TX 78610
    • (512) 421-1362
  • TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave
    • Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. / Sun Closed
    • 4001 RR 620 S. Bee Cave, TX 78738
    • (512) 263-5265
  • TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown
    • Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. / Sun Closed
    • 250 W.L. Walden Dr., Georgetown, TX 78626
    • (512) 930-1715 
  • Garden-Ville Evans Rd. San Antonio
    • Mon-Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.  / Sun Closed
    • 7561 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78266
    • (210) 651-6115
  • Garden-Ville SARA San Antonio
    • Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. / Sat & Sun Closed
    • 1280 FM 1516 #2, Converse, TX 78109
    • (210) 483-1951
  • Garden-Ville Victoria
    • Mon-Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. / Sun Closed
    • 18125 FM 1686, Victoria, TX 77905
    • (361) 897-1500

