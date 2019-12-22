CEDAR PARK, Texas — Jorge Villanueva opened up his backyard to the community to experience his very detailed nativity display.

Villanueva has expanded this display since 2014, but he opened it to the public in 2016.

"I never thought to do something like a Bethlehem," said Villanueva. "It started like a hobby and I started to do more and more."

One small nativity scene for holiday decorations grew into a backyard castle full of stories, hand-crafted by a man who was only trying to continue a tradition passed on to him by his grandfather.

"He use to have a lot of grand kids and he chose me to give everything to," explained Villanueva. "It was so was special."

With that gift, Villanueva created something even more special: he dressed every figurine, hand-made every loaf of bread and hung every chandelier.

Villanueva told KVUE each home took him three days to build and decorate.

Out of all of the displays, one reminds Villanueva of the home he wishes he had as a child.

"We grew up in one room, no bed, no nothing. Just four walls and a door, but I am proud," said Villanueva.

With tears in his eyes, he explained how he hopes this tradition stays in his family.

"I said to my family if one day I die, I want one of my nephews to continue this tradition," Villanueva explained.

It's a tradition that has brought light to many in the Austin area, like the Stendahl's, who have attended all three years.

"His creative vision is just to me it is so inspiring," explained John Standahl.

Villanueva said he loves bringing the community together.

"I don't make this for me but for everyone on the outside to come and enjoy it," said Villanueva.

Every year, Villanueva leaves the display up, but removes the decorations from the inside.

The last day to see the huge display is Sunday, Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 3012 Great Valley in Cedar Park near Lakeline Mall.

