Cedar Park family raises money for CASA by putting on annual Christmas light show

The Mendozas are bringing holiday cheer with their synchronized light show featuring the songs "Here Comes Santa Claus," "Uptown Funk," and more for a good cause.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ramon Mendoza and his family have been putting on their Lone Star Light Show for nine years now.

"We started with a tiny, tiny little one, single controller and just went from there," said Mendoza.

Now the display fills up their yard in Cedar Park, featuring a light show synchronized perfectly to 15 different songs. They can program each strand of light to do 10 different things in a matter of a second.

The songs range from "Here Comes Santa Claus" to "Frosty the Snowman," "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars and "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO.

The display also gives back to CASA of Williamson County, an organization that helps abused and neglected children in Texas.

"Helping the kids that are in the foster care system is near and dear to our hearts," said Mendoza.

They offer a few different ways for people to donate, including a donation box, QR code for credit cards, and Venmo @LoneStarLightShow. They said 100% of donations go to CASA of Williamson County. Occasionally, donations are matched by local businesses too.

Despite the amount of hours, and months that the display takes to put up, Mendoza said it's all worth it.

"Once it's up and we see it and we see the smiles that's on everybody's faces. And then at the end of the year when we're able to kind of tally of what we're able to raise to help the kids, it's, it's a no-brainer. It's an absolute no brainer how many kids we're able to help and how much awareness we've been able to bring for CASA," said Mendoza.

You can find the Lone Star Light Display at 905 Lone Star Drive, Cedar Park or on their Facebook page.