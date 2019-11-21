AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is from a related story about Thanksgiving meals.

The Givens Recreation Center is holding its Givens Community Dinner Thursday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.The dinner will be at Givens Recreation Center, located at 3811 E. 12th St.

Attendees can enjoy a live performance while eating a complimentary hot meal, dessert and beverage.

RELATED:

H-E-B, Kroger and United Airlines helps replenish Houston Food Bank after ammonia leak

British Airways says flights disrupted by ‘technical issue’

San Antonio marching band to play at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

How to plan ahead for a stress free Thanksgiving

There is limited seating available, but all you have to do is show up to get a free meal. When you arrive, you will be given a ticket that can be exchanged at the event for food and drinks.

The Givens Recreation Center Community gave special thanks to Councilwoman Natasha Madison, Capitol View Arts, Jump On It, Hands Full of Cash and 10,000 first responders.

You can find more information online or by calling 512-974-2430.

RELATED VIDEO: Helping out Central Texas families on Thanksgiving

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas state adoptions cost only about $300 to $400

Navy veteran found in his Texas apartment had been dead for three years, medical examiner says

Here’s how you can cash in on robocalls

Some drivers with outstanding toll bills won’t be able to use Central Texas toll roads