AUSTIN, Texas — The Fourth of July is a time when we celebrate what makes the U.S. so unique.

That's why Hank Cavagnaro went out to South Congress to talk to some of you about what makes you feel patriotic.

"It's always a good question, what the Fourth of July means to me," Devon Zielinski said.

"Oh, it's funny when you think of it casually, you don't think much of it," Kerry Boyce said. "It's just people get together, they shoot some fireworks, eat food together."

"It's really kinda counting our blessings ... knowing how good we have it..."

"We have 365 days of independence, and I guess we have one day to celebrate it," one man said to his girlfriend.

"What it means to me is we met on the Fourth of July two years ago. That's why we're together today," she said.

So, when do y'all feel most patriotic?

"Walking up to the Capitol building, and I just started singing the national anthem, so I felt really patriotic," Bryan Bartolome said.

"On D-Day this year, I watched a documentary on the invasion of Normandy Beach. It really hit home because that generation was just so we don't see a level of patriotism like that anymore."

"I'm proud to be an American. The fact we have individual freedoms, we can do what we want, say what we want and express it without any fear or recourse," Zielinski said.

"I'm proud to be an American because you're free to do whatever you like, as long as it doesn't infringe on other people's rights," someone visiting from Connecticut told KVUE.

