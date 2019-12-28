AUSTIN, Texas — If you're still thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree, the Austin Zoo has an idea of how you can recycle it.

The zoo is now accepting trees for its animals to play with. But there are some conditions: the trees have to be real and zookeepers ask that you take off all decorations.

“Make sure you take all your ornaments off," said Whitney Miller, a zookeeper with the Austin Zoo. “A lot of times, trees are wrapped with paper or anything like that to keep them contained – you can bring that just make sure we’re aware of it.”

Once you drop your trees off, zookeepers clean them and give them to the animals. Miller said their big cats and longhorns have a lot of fun with them.

“The longhorns like to buck them around on their horns and toss them around and then the bears like them too,” Miller said. “We can hide their food inside of it and they can forge through it just like they would in the wild.”

Before you donate a tree, Miller said to also make sure it hasn't been sprayed with pesticides.

You can drop trees off near the zoo gift shop every day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Jan. 12.

