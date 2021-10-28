Austin's beloved Zilker Holiday Tree taking shape

The Zilker Park Holiday Tree is a beloved annual tradition.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin holiday tradition will start to take shape at Zilker Park Thursday morning.

Austin Energy crews will string lights to create the 155-foot-tall Zilker Holiday Tree in preparation for the holiday season. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will release information about the Zilker Holiday Tree on its website in November.

The tree is a beloved Austin tradition. The lighting of the tree typically takes place during a special ceremony. Last year, that event was virtual.

The lights go up on the park's moonlight tower, which is one of several moonlight towers standing across Austin. Austin is the only city in the world with moonlight towers, with 13 of the original 31 still standing and another four that were restored.

Across the street from the moon tower, the Trail of Lights takes place every holiday season as well. This year, for the second year in a row, the 2021 Trail of Lights will be a drive-thru event to reduce foot traffic amid the pandemic. Tickets are currently on sale.