AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Trail of Lights is currently a nominee for USA Today's "Best Public Holiday Lights Display."

The Austin Trail of Lights is one of Austin's largest events held yearly. The event brings about 400,000 people together throughout the month of December.

The other displays up against Austin's own event include:

Balboa Park December Nights - San Diego, California

Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" - Duluth, Minnesota

Bright Nights at Forest Park - Springfield, Massachusetts

Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Light - Chicago, Illinois

Christmas in Ice - North Pole, Alabama

Christmas Town USA - Mcadenville, N.C.

Enchant Christmas - Washington, D.C.

Festival of Lights - Riverside, California

Holiday Festival of Lights - Charleston, S.C.

Holiday Light Show - Coeur D'Alene, Idaho

Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill - Clifton Mill, Ohio

The Lights of Christmas Festival - St. Augustine, Florida

Rhema Christmas Lights Extravaganza - Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland - Sevierville, Tennessee

Speedway Christmas - Charlotte, N.C.

Callea Lumina - Whistler, British Columbia

Winter Festival of Lights - Wheeling, West Virginia

This year's Austin Trail of Lights will be held from Dec.10 to Dec. 23 nightly. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 10. p.m and will include live music, holiday markets and night photography class, which will be held on Dec. 17.

You can vote online to help Austin land a top 10 spot. Voting ends on Dec 1.

