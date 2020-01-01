AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people attended Austin's New Year celebration Tuesday night. It was an event that was filled with food trucks, colorful toys and, of course, a firework show to send off 2019 with a bang.

New Year's resolutions were on the minds of many going into 2020. Some thought about their health:

"Quit smoking cigarettes," Ryan Nelson said.

While others shared resolutions about school:

"To get the best grades in school I can," Lois Schoenhals said.

And for some, it was everything in between.

"I'm going to not procrastinate and cook more," Therese Camaligan said.

"Just be a better person," Lindsay Freeman said.

Some people even set resolutions for Austin itself.

"To do something about the traffic," Ibrahim Baida said. "Make it more friendly for the people that live here but also the tourists that like to come in and stop by and, you know, check out everything all the amenities, everything that’s going on.”

Some brought up the homelessness issue, which was a big topic throughout 2019.

"On a local scene, if we can help the homeless," Charles White said.

And some people said they just wanted to see some sort of change in the world in 2020.

"I want to see America be more gentle," James Rucker said.

"Lowering the amount of plastic usage," Akshay Ravikumar said.

"Just a little more humanity in the world," Charles White said.

