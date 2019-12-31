AUSTIN, Texas — Organizers are expecting around 10,000 to 20,000 people to come through the City of Austin's official free, family-friendly Austin's New Year celebration.

Festivities get started at 7:30 p.m. at Vic Mathias Shores with food trucks parked on Riverside Drive and live music happening at a big stage in front of Lady Bird Lake.

The fireworks show that everyone is waiting for kicks off at 10 p.m.

The event director of the New Year's celebration said road closures will start at 9 p.m. for the fireworks show. Those closures will likely include:

Cesar Chavez Street west of Guadalupe Street and the South First Street Bridge

Riverside Drive from Lamar Boulevard to South First Street

South First Street from Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street

As far as getting to the event, organizers are urging people to use different methods of transportation including ride-sharing apps, bicycling – there will be on-site bike parking at the event – and walking.

If you do decide to drive, there are a number of parking options near Vic Mathias Shores including City Hall, One Texas Center and the Convention Center Garage. Those garages do charge you for parking.

The City is encouraging the community to bring lawn chairs and blankets and also reminds people that the event is alcohol-free. First responders will also have crews there for the public's safety.

Dogs are welcome but they must be on a leash.

Shinyribs is the headliner for the celebration. The Peterson Brothers will also perform.

To learn more about the event, click here.

