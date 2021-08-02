LIST: Austin florists offering Valentine's Day specials

It's best to get a jumpstart on your Valentine's Day orders before the holiday rush really kicks in.

AUSTIN, Texas — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, so if you're thinking of sending something floral and fragrant to your Valentine this year, it's best to get a jump on it before the holiday rush really sets in.

To help you get a jumpstart, we've compiled a list of 10 local florists with links to their Valentine's Day specials:

This family-owned-and-operated florist is located at 6800 Westgate Blvd.

Ali Bleu is now offering no-contact deliveries. Click here to view their Valentine's Day specials.

Austin Flower Co., located at 1612 W. 35th St., has been serving Austin flower-lovers since 1996.

Their store is currently open to mask-wearing customers. They also offer curbside pickup. For information on Valentine's Day pre-orders, click here.

Ben White Florist has been a family business serving locals since 1982. While it once sat on Ben White Boulevard, it relocated to 3200 S. South Congress Ave. about 30 years ago to increase space.

Click here to view their Valentine's Day specials.

After recently expanding its delivery area, Blackbird Floral is currently delivering to residences only. If you order by noon, you can expect same-day delivery Monday through Saturday.

Their Valentine's Day specials are listed here.

CTG is a newly established Austin florist, sprouting up only in June of last year. They welcome specialty orders and are happy to deliver.

They are located at 7920 San Felipe Blvd.

Though they are not currently accepting walk-in customers at this time, this florist is offering contact-free deliveries and pickups.

Check out their Valentine's Day specials here.

One of Austin's longtime florists, they've been serving Austinites since 1974. They are located at 2211 W. Anderson Lane in North Austin.

Their many Valentine's Day arrangements are listed here.

King Florist has been around for decades – since 1927 to be exact! After some big changes, they are now located at 1806 W. Koenig Lane.

They have over a dozen Valentine's Day options listed right here.

This local floral studio is currently accepting online orders only. This family business has been operating for more than 50 years.

Click here for information on Valentine's Day orders.

This highly-rated florist is bringing their passion, the "love of flowers," to the Triangle neighborhood. They're located at 4616 Triangle Ave., #402.