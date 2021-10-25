2021 Armadillo Christmas Bazaar will be held outside

The event will be held on the grounds of the Palmer Events Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019's Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar will be held in person this year, but things will still run a little differently than normal.

Earlier this year, organizers announced the bazaar would be returning as a 10-day indoor event. Now they're pivoting.

"Through the pandemic, we all hoped to return to an in-person affair this year. In June, we were confident enough to announce our return date, even committing to a larger footprint at the Palmer Events Center. However, we discovered our 10-day, indoor format became a challenge for this current climate," Executive Producer Bruce Willenzik said.

Instead, this year's bazaar will be a three-day in-person event held outside on the grounds of the Palmer Events Center. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Dec. 17 through Dec. 19.

Organizers said this season, attendees will experience a selection of "curated artists bringing their best works to excite every art lover, collector, or first-time visitor including live local music, surrounded by the sites of the city, outdoors on the terrace."

"After seeing how well outdoor shows were working for the artists, we further explored this option for Armadillo," Willenzik said. "The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar takes our responsibility to our artists seriously. That includes their health, and well-being as well as their prosperity. They always come first."

This year's event will feature more than 100 artists, including more than 30 new artists. See a full lineup here.

The music lineup for this year's event includes Ruthie Foster, Shinyribs, Gina Chavez, Jackie Venson, Tomar and the FCs and Carolyn Wonderland with Shelley King. Two bands will play 45-minute sets each day at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Set times can be found here.

Single-day entry tickets are $10 and are available at the door via cashless box office or in advance at armadillobazaar.com/tickets. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

COVID-19 protocols will be posted closer to the event.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar has been a holiday staple in Austin for 45 seasons.