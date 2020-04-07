Where is it legal to pop fireworks in Central Texas?

Several counties allow the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas, but it's illegal to use them within city limits.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's Fourth of July weekend, you've stood in the heat to pick up some fireworks to celebrate – but where can you set them off legally?

In Central Texas, you have to travel out into the country.

It's illegal to use or sell fireworks within the city limits of Austin, according to the City. There are some exceptions for things not listed as common fireworks, such as sparklers, noisemakers, smoke devices and snakes. But you can't put on a fireworks show in Austin unless you have a permit for a professional display.

However, you can pop fireworks in unincorporated parts of Travis County, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. You must stay 5,000 feet away from any city limits, and you must pop them safely. Be wary of dry grass and leaves nearby, make sure you have water on hand in case of a fire and always follow the instructions on the box.

The same goes for several other Central Texas counties. It's legal to use fireworks in Hays, Bastrop, Williamson and Caldwell counties too, as long as you're not within any city limits and you do so safely.

Reports show that with a lot of professional fireworks shows canceled due to COVID-19, many Americans plan to shoot off fireworks themselves – something that has some public safety officials worried about a greater risk of injuries.