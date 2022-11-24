Austinites celebrate Thanksgiving with 32nd annual Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot

Regardless of sunshine or pouring rain, every single year the run takes place in Downtown Austin for residents and visitors alike to participate.

AUSTIN, Texas — This Thanksgiving will celebrate the 32nd annual Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot.

Austin's Thanksgiving tradition is expecting 16,000 families and friends to walk or run in the event. Regardless of sunshine or pouring rain, every single year the run takes place in Downtown Austin for residents and visitors alike to participate.

Fans and families come in creative costumes, collect the t-shirts over the years and even have competitive fundraising. Over the last three decades since its inaugural race, the Trot has slowly grown out of its original spaces.

According to organizers, the event originally began with a few hundred people in Zilker Park, which then expanded to Austin High School for a few years. After outgrowing the school, they expanded again to Waterloo Park and had to relocate after even more community members joined in.

Now, in their 32nd year, the Trot is located at the Long Center of the Performing Arts in Downtown Austin which is considered the "most beautiful view of Downtown Austin," according to the organizers.

The Turkey Trot schedule is as follows:

7-9 a.m. - Registration/packet pickup

8:45 a.m. - Stepping Stone School Kids K

9:25 a.m. - Wheelchair start

9:30 a.m. - Timed 5-mile

9:35 a.m. - Untimed 5-Mile

9:50 a.m. - 1 mile walk/run

10:45 a.m. - Trophy pickup begins

All proceeds earned from the cost of registration and the event as a whole go toward Caritas of Austin. The nonprofit helps people who are experiencing homelessness and other housing issues, provide access to education, employment resources and more.

Caritas of Austin has received $4.5 million dollars from the Trot since it began in 1991.