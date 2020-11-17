Share and find your favorite 2020 holiday light displays in the Austin area with the KVUE app

We've made it easy for you to find and to share holiday lights displays with the 'near me' feature on the KVUE app.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country and Texas, many will be searching for ways to share the holiday spirit in a socially-distanced manner this 2020 season.

KVUE has made it easy to submit and see holiday light displays across the Austin area.

Here's how to submit your content through the KVUE app:

Download the KVUE News app if you haven't already

Open the KVUE app and click the "Share With Us" button on the "Home" section

Upload your images and videos

Tell us a little bit about what you're sharing, tag the location and submit

It is that easy to find and share holiday lights displays that you think others would like to see.

To see all of the holiday lights submissions, open the KVUE app and tap "Near Me" at the bottom of the screen to get to the map. Zoom in and click on photos and videos posted by other viewers.

Get started by downloading the KVUE app right here.