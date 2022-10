Shopping experts with The Domain NORTHSIDE share how to put together a last-minute Halloween costume with high-quality pieces.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's officially October, which means if you haven't started thinking about your Halloween costume, it's time to start!

This year, skip on the cheaply made, overpriced costume and create a high-quality DIY look with well-made pieces that can be used after in your everyday life.

The shopping experts at Domain NORTHSIDE joined KVUE during Weekend Daybreak to show off great Halloween costumes made with quality pieces.