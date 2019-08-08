In Ohio, a heart-shaped mural with the phrase "Dayton Strong" hangs in front of the bar where a gunman killed nine people.

In Texas, "El Paso Strong," written in red, white and blue, adorns homemade banners after a shooter killed 22 at a Walmart.

In California, where a gunman killed three people at a garlic festival, black fundraising T-shirts bear the words "#GilroyStrong."

But before there was Dayton Strong, El Paso Strong and Gilroy Strong, there was Boston Strong.

"Strong" has become an inescapable part of how this country heals when unspeakable tragedy strikes. It's embedded in social media posts, makeshift memorials, pins, stickers and other mementos of grief.

Staying strong: How tragedies remind cities to persevere People stop to photograph a Boston Strong banner hanging at Rowes Wharf on Friday, April 15, 2016, in Boston, to commemorate the third anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes) FILE - In this July 30, 2019 file photo, Rita Vadnais works at selling "#GilroyStrong" T-shirts, with proceeds benefiting shooting victims, at Windermere Real Estate in Gilroy, Calif., after a gunman killed two children and a 25-year-old at the Gilroy Garlic Festival the previous weekend. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wears a sweatshirt that reads "Butte Strong" in support of the victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County, Calif., as he talks to reporters following the Packers' NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-24. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, a "Houston Strong" sticker is added to the helmet of Houston Texans players prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston, two weeks after Hurricane Harvey pounded the city. Ever since “Boston Strong” became a rallying cry after the Boston Marathon bombing, the idea of “strong” has become an inescapable part of how this country heals after tragedy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, a man hangs up an "El Paso Strong" sign at a makeshift memorial at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. A white nationalist angered at Latino immigration opened fire at a Walmart Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian passes a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio. Ever since “Boston Strong” became a rallying cry after the Boston Marathon bombing, the idea of “strong” has become an inescapable part of how this country heals after tragedy. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, a banner that was hung shortly after the terror attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino Calif., shows a year's worth of wear a year after the attack that killed 22 people on Dec. 2, 2015. Ever since “Boston Strong” became a rallying cry after the Boston Marathon bombing, the idea of “strong” has become an inescapable part of how this country heals after tragedy. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP, File)

The phrase was born after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and wounded scores more at the downtown finish line of the storied race.

Christopher Dobens, whose "Boston Strong" T-shirts helped push the phrase into the national lexicon, says he has mixed feelings about the unexpected legacy.

"It's heartbreaking to see that it keeps having to come up," the now 25-year-old Beverly, Massachusetts, resident, said Wednesday. "That's the part that hurts the most. That so many places around the world are having to use this mantra because they're being hit with terrible tragedies."

Dobens was a student at Boston's Emerson College when he and fellow student Nicholas Reynolds decided to create T-shirts to help raise money for victims in the hours after the terror attack.

Inspired by cyclist Lance Armstrong's Livestrong cancer foundation and the U.S. Army's "Army Strong" slogan, Dobens said they initially came up with: "Stay strong, Boston strong."

They cut it down simply to Boston Strong and printed it out in bold, yellow letters on blue T-shirts — the colors of the Boston Marathon. The shirts went on to raise $1 million for the city's fund for victims as well as other local charities.

In the years since it has been used after mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; a country music festival in Las Vegas; and the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, among others.

And it's not just for shootings: Houston Strong became a rallying cry for the Texas city after Hurricane Harvey barreled through in 2017, causing 68 deaths.

"As long as people are doing it for the right reasons and looking to help those who are in need, that's really the heart of it," said Dobens. "It's about making sure we're a community and that we're all in this together and helping each other through these dark times."

